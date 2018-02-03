A 67-year-old man was killed after a black Dodge Ram drove onto the sidewalk in the South Bay Saturday evening.
The 23-year-old driver lost control and hit a couple walking near their house, according to police. The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 55-year-old woman who was with him was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Parkside Ave.
The driver left the scene on foot but was quickly found and detained.
He is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision.
Check back on this breaking story for updates.
Note: The truck did not hit a house as previously reported.