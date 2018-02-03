1 Killed When Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Couple Walking Near Home in Paradise Hills - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Killed When Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Couple Walking Near Home in Paradise Hills

Police believe the driver was under the influence when he failed to negotiate a curve

By Brie Stimson

Published at 7:15 PM PST on Feb 3, 2018 | Updated at 11:33 PM PST on Feb 3, 2018

    67-Year-Old Killed When Driver Went Onto Sidewalk

    The hit-and-run driver tried to leave on foot, but he was found and arrested. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

    A 67-year-old man was killed after a black Dodge Ram drove onto the sidewalk in the South Bay Saturday evening.

    The 23-year-old driver lost control and hit a couple walking near their house, according to police. The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 55-year-old woman who was with him was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Parkside Ave.

    The driver left the scene on foot but was quickly found and detained. 

    He is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. 

    The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

    Check back on this breaking story for updates.

    Note: The truck did not hit a house as previously reported. 



