The hit-and-run driver tried to leave on foot, but he was found and arrested. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

67-Year-Old Killed When Driver Went Onto Sidewalk

A 67-year-old man was killed after a black Dodge Ram drove onto the sidewalk in the South Bay Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old driver lost control and hit a couple walking near their house, according to police. The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 55-year-old woman who was with him was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Parkside Ave.

The driver left the scene on foot but was quickly found and detained.

He is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Note: The truck did not hit a house as previously reported.







