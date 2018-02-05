A 20-year-old woman was killed when the Saturn sedan she was in drifted over the line in Fallbrook early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old driver, who police believe may have been under the influence, hit a 27-year-old driving a U-Haul in the opposite direction head-on. The crash happened in the 2700 block of Mission Road just after 1 a.m.

The four occupants of the Saturn were trapped inside the car until first responders were able to get them out.

The driver suffered major blunt-force trauma and a fractured left hand. He was flown to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The 20-year-old woman, who was the right rear passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the U-Haul suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

It doesn’t appear any of the people in the Saturn used seat belts, police said.

The road was closed until around 5:40 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victim has not been identified, pending notification of family.



