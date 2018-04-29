1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Oceanside Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Oceanside Shooting

No arrests have been made

By Brie Stimson

Published 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Investigate Shooting Near Oceanside Hospital

    NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A 29-year-old man is dead and two others seriously injured after a shooting in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Lane near Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

    Oceanside police officers responded to several 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the neighborhood Saturday night around 8 p.m. The three victims were all taken to the hospital by family members where the 29-year-old man died.

    A 46-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man who was shot once is in serious condition. The 29-year-old man was shot several times.

    The Oceanside Police Crimes of Violence Unit responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices