1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Oceanside Shooting

A 29-year-old man is dead and two others seriously injured after a shooting in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Lane near Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

Oceanside police officers responded to several 911 calls about gunshots being fired in the neighborhood Saturday night around 8 p.m. The three victims were all taken to the hospital by family members where the 29-year-old man died.

A 46-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man who was shot once is in serious condition. The 29-year-old man was shot several times.

The Oceanside Police Crimes of Violence Unit responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.