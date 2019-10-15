1 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-15 in Miramar

NBC 7's Audra Stafford says a driver was killed after his car slammed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 15. (Published 4 hours ago)

One person was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash that shut down traffic lanes on Interstate 15 near Miramar Way Tuesday morning.

A green car slammed into the back of a big-rig truck and burst into flames on northbound I-15 at about 3 a.m., The California Highway Patrol said.

The first officers on scene attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher but flames overtook the car. Firefighters arrived and were able to knock down the fire.

The driver was trapped inside the car and did not survive. The passenger was able to escape with injuries to her face and arms, according to CHP.

At the scene, pieces of the car were strewn across the freeway. The front of the vehicle was melted and crumpled.

All traffic lanes were temporarily halted at about 3:40 a.m. CHP kept one lane closed as crews cleaned up the mess and officers investigated the crash. The road was fully reopened before 5:30 a.m.

There was no word on what led to the deadly crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.