Woman Injured in Fire at Point Loma Condo Complex

Firefighters called in extra crews to fight a fire that ripped through a unit of a two-story condominium complex in Point Loma, injuring a woman Friday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews saw flames and thick smoke pouring from an upstairs unit of the apartment complex on Udall Street east of Nimitz Boulevard at about 7 a.m.

The SDFD said there was a security door and bars on the unit's window that forced them to enter through an outdoor balcony.

A woman was inside the unit. She was injured and taken to a local hospital, a fire dispatcher said. The type and severity of the injuries were not disclosed.

The unit was heavily damaged and crews had to cut a hole in the roof to vent the apartment, SDFD said.

Nearby units will likely have smoke and water damage as well. The Red Cross was called to assist at least nine people who were displaced.

Several people were evacuated as crews tackled the blaze.

One evacuee told NBC 7 he heard two loud bang that shook the walls before smelling smoke.

"I ran up there and smoke was pouring out of the front door, out the top of the door. So I immediately called 911," Thomas Ranieri said.

Firefighters initially called in a second response to help tackle the blaze, a fire dispatcher said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze. Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.

Police were called to assist with traffic control in the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.