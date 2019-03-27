1 Injured, 1 Detained Following Shooting Outside National City Barbershop

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from National City with the latest information. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A person of interest was taken into custody following a shooting outside a National City barbershop that left one man in the hospital.

The National City Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of shots fired Wednesday night on the 300 block of Highland Avenue.

When police arrived they said they saw a suspect running from the scene and another on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center and is expected to survive, NCPD said. He was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

#Nationalcityshooting person of interest in custody and gun found.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an incident inside the nearby King of Fades barbershop.

A handgun was found on the ground near the scene, according to NCPD.

No other information was available.

