1 Hospitalized After Crash Involving 2 Cars, MTS Bus in College Area

One person was hospitalized following a collision involving two cars and an MTS bus in the College Area Wednesday.

The collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Police said one car was turning left at the intersection of 73rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard when another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction clipped it.

The turning vehicle spun out of control and hit the back of an MTS bus.

The driver of the car was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major head trauma.

The MTS said that none of the 15 people on the bus were injured.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.