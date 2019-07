One person was ejected during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Bradley Avenue in El Cajon.

The ejected passenger was air lifted to an area hospital, according to the Heartland Fire Department.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled over. The other ended up on a grassy area off the roadway.

No other information was available.

