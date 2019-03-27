2 Detained After CBP Pursuit From San Ysidro Ends in Nestor

A chase involving border patrol agents that started near the San Ysidro Port of Entry ended in a crash in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday morning.

A white truck was spotted driving northbound in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry at about 6:40 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP said the truck may have been trying to circumvent the port of entry checkpoint inspection when the vehicle turned around.

Agents began pursuing the vehicle, at one point using stop sticks, a type of spike strip, in an attempt to stop the driver.

While the strips punctured at least one tire, the vehicle kept going, CBP said.

The truck eventually exited I-5 at Tocayo Avenue and continued through city streets in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego before crashing at a dead-end near Honestidad Road and Madreselva Way.

The vehicle's occupants, at least two people, took off on foot -- one running into a neighbor's yard who happened to be an off-duty border patrol officer, a CBP agent at the scene said.

Both men were eventually taken into border patrol custody. Their citizenship status was not known.

San Diego police was requested to investigate the crash portion of the incident while CBP would investigate the border crossing and pursuit.

No other information was available.

