One person is dead after a multi-vehicle collision in Vista, law enforcement dispatchers confirmed.

The crash happened near eastbound state Route 76 and E. Vista Way at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if others were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

California Highway Patrol was investigating the deadly crash.

No other information was available.

