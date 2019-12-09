1 Dead in Fiery Crash on I-15 Near Rancho Bernardo

A fiery crash on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo left one person dead Monday morning.

The crash happened in southbound lanes of I-15 just south of Via Rancho Parkway at about 6 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed before the car burst into flames, witnesses told California Highway Patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The onramp from Via Ranch Parkway to southbound I-15 would be closed for the CHP investigation into the crash. The Del Lago HOV onramp would be open to all traffic.

No other information was available.

