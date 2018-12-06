1 Dead in Crash With Downed Tree in San Marcos

One person is dead after a crash with a downed tree in San Marcos, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The deadly crash happened near the intersection of N. Twin Oaks Valley and E. La Cienega roads at about 5:30 a.m.

It was not clear if the tree landed on the vehicle or if the car crashed into the downed tree.

The person was declared dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle.

A stretch of N Twin Oaks Valley Road between E. La Cienega and De Roy roads was shut down in both directions and deputies and crews with the San Marcos Fire Department worked to remove the tree and vehicle from the roadway.

No other information was available.

