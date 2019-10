One person died in a crash on Interstate 8 near Boulevard early Monday.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in eastbound lanes of I-8 near the junction with state Route 94.

The details surrounding the crash were unclear.

California Highway Patrol responded to the crash that left debris scattered across the highway, according to CHP communication.

No other information was available.

