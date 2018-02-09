A pedestrian died Friday after he was hit by two cars and became trapped under one of them, police confirmed.

The collision happened near the intersection of E. H Street and Buena Vista Way near Southwestern College, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

Police say the pedestrian, a 90-year-old man who lived nearby, was crossing the street against the light when he was hit by a car, then hit by a second car which he became trapped under.

The drivers of both cars stayed on the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

A rush hour accident in Chula Vista turned fatal. #NBC7pic.twitter.com/kaI6m8yHPb — Alex Presha (@Alex_Presha) February 10, 2018

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

E. H Street in the area of the crash is expected to reopen at around 12 p.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until further notice.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.