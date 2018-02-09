Pedestrian Killed After Becoming Trapped Under Car in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Pedestrian Killed After Becoming Trapped Under Car in Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 6:31 PM PST on Feb 9, 2018 | Updated at 11:33 PM PST on Feb 9, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Sweden    		1001
    2
    Norway    		0101
    3
    Finland    		0011
    .
    .
    .
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pedestrian Killed After Becoming Trapped Under Car in Chula Vista
    NBC 7

    A pedestrian died Friday after he was hit by two cars and became trapped under one of them, police confirmed.

    The collision happened near the intersection of E. H Street and Buena Vista Way near Southwestern College, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

    Police say the pedestrian, a 90-year-old man who lived nearby, was crossing the street against the light when he was hit by a car, then hit by a second car which he became trapped under.

    The drivers of both cars stayed on the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

    Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

    E. H Street in the area of the crash is expected to reopen at around 12 p.m.

    The identity of the victim is being withheld until further notice.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices