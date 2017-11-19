1 Dead, Several Missing in Possible Human Smuggling Attempt

A deadly human smuggling attempt may have been discovered off the coast of La Jolla. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from SDFD Lifeguard headquarters in Mission Bay. (Published 11 minutes ago)

An investigation was underway Sunday into what officials believe was a human smuggling attempt in La Jolla that left a one man dead and another hospitalized.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Lifeguards were called to Pacific Beach at about 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of a person yelling from the water, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

Lifeguards pulled a 23-year-old man out of the ocean and brought him back to shore, where he told them there was still five other people on boogie boards in the ocean.

Lifeguards could not find the other swimmers and called in U.S. Border Patrol to assist.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, agents discovered a body offshore, according to Agent Takae Michael.

Investigators continued a search Sunday for any other individuals who may have been involved in the incident.

Border Patrol believes the incident may be a case of human smuggling. A boat was seen heading back towards Mexico, Michael said. No drugs were discovered.

The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

