1 Dead, 4 Injured in Head-On Crash on Escondido Roadway

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports on a crash in Escondido that killed the driver of one vehicle and injured occupants in two other vehicles. (Published 5 hours ago)

A woman was killed when two cars crashed head-on in San Diego’s North County Wednesday afternoon -- a crash that also sent a third car off the roadway and down an embankment.

Crews responded to the collision near the intersection of Deer Springs Road and Champagne Boulevard in Escondido at 12:45 p.m. The location is just west of Interstate 15.

The woman was driving a Lincoln Town Car northbound on Champagne Boulevard at a high rate of speed and crossed over the broken yellow line in an attempt to pass a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said. At that moment, a Toyota Corolla traveling south was approaching.

The Lincoln did not clear the pass and the two cars crashed head-on.

The woman was killed.

Firefighters extricated two people who were unable to escape from the crushed Toyota Corolla.

The third vehicle was also wrapped up in the crash, CHP said. That car veered off the roadway, landing about 150 feet down an embankment. Crews worked through thick brush to hoist the two passengers inside to safety.

All four people were transported to Palomar Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not made available.

CHP Sgt. Eric Nichols warned that although passing is legal, it is dangerous and should be attempted cautiously.

“Vehicles can certainly pass other vehicles on those broken yellow lines, but it obviously has to be done safely and it’s a very dangerous undertaking,” Nichols told NBC 7.



Champagne Boulevard was closed from Deer Springs Road to Champagne Village Drive as an investigation continued. The roadway was expected to remain closed until 5 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said.

CHP is investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.