A red Corvette and a tractor-trailer collided and burst into flames on State Route 76 in Pala Thursday, leaving one person dead and the sports car barely recognizable.

The Corvette and the tractor-trailer were traveling in opposite directions on SR-76 near Lilac Road when for unknown reasons the sports car drifted across the roadway's double yellow lines and collided head-on with the truck at about 4:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The tractor-trailer immediately burst into flames.

The driver of the sports car died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries, Smale said.

SR-76 was shut down in both directions shortly after the crash. It would remain closed indefinitely as officers investigate.

Officer Smale said it was not yet clear if speed was a factor.

No other information was available.

