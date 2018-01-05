1 Dead, Traffic Halted After Crash on SR-76 Near Pala Casino - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Dead, Traffic Halted After Crash on SR-76 Near Pala Casino

By Christina Bravo

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    NBC 7
    A red Corvette is barely recognizable after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer on SR-76 near Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The truck burst into flames instantly, CHP said. One person was killed.

    A red Corvette and a tractor-trailer collided and burst into flames on State Route 76 in Pala Thursday, leaving one person dead and the sports car barely recognizable. 

    The Corvette and the tractor-trailer were traveling in opposite directions on SR-76 near Lilac Road when for unknown reasons the sports car drifted across the roadway's double yellow lines and collided head-on with the truck at about 4:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said. 

    The tractor-trailer immediately burst into flames. 

    The driver of the sports car died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries, Smale said. 

    SR-76 was shut down in both directions shortly after the crash. It would remain closed indefinitely as officers investigate.

    Officer Smale said it was not yet clear if speed was a factor. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

