1 Dead After Shooting Near City Heights Park

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting near a City Heights park.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers were sent to the corner of Teralta Park at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of gunshots being fired in the area, SDPD said.

Police confirmed to NBC 7 that one person died. The details surrounding the death were unclear.

SDPD homicide detectives were called to investigate.

No other information was available.

