1 Dead After Shooting Near City Heights Park - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Dead After Shooting Near City Heights Park

By Christina Bravo

Published 40 minutes ago

    A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting near a City Heights park.

    San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers were sent to the corner of Teralta Park at about 7:20 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of gunshots being fired in the area, SDPD said.

    Police confirmed to NBC 7 that one person died. The details surrounding the death were unclear.

    SDPD homicide detectives were called to investigate. 

     No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

