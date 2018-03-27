Firefighters are working to determine what caused a deadly motor home fire at a parking lot in Oceanside overnight.

The fire erupted at about 1:10 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Marron Road, just south of State Route 78, Oceanside Fire Department (OFD) Battalion Chief Greg deAvila said.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene, but the motor home was several hundred feet from any fire hydrant, deAvila said. OFD quickly called the Vista Fire Department and the Carlsbad Fire Department for backup.

DeAvila said until flames could be subdued, firefighters were unable to get inside the motor home, so it was, at first, hard for crews to determine if there was anyone inside.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to put the fire out. The fire was isolated to the motor home and surrounding buildings were not threatened, deAvila said.

At that point, rescue crews entered the motorhome and discovered one person inside.

The person was severely burned and did not survive, deAvila said. No information on the victim was provided.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire to break out in the first place. OFD Investigators were working to determine the cause.