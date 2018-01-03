Worker Dies in Forklift Accident at Marine Terminal

One person died after an accident involving a forklift near 10th Avenue Marine Terminal. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A longshore worker was killed in a forklift accident at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan Wednesday, the Port of San Diego confirmed.

Rescue crews responded to reports of the accident in the 1700 block of Water Street just before 3:30 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said.

The longshore worker died, Port of San Diego spokesperson Marguerite Elicone said. The individual's identity has not yet been released.

A spokesperson said details surrounding the accident were not yet known. Investigators with California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal OSHA) were called to the scene.

