A challenging blaze for firefighters tore through the roof of a Mira Mesa home on the morning of Christmas Eve, leaving one person dead and another person injured.

Crews had difficulties putting out a large fire that erupted at the end of a cul-de-sac on Westmore Circle at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Battalion Chief John Fisher said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were pouring from the back of the house and smoke was wafting from the roof and front of the house. Fisher called it a “very, very large fire.”

Four people were able to get out of the home on their own.

Crews attempted to make their way inside, but had trouble getting in.

““The crews battled to get through the front door, but because of the large volume of fire and the amount of material inside the house, they were unable to push in more than 10 feet from the front door,” Fisher said.

When firefighters were finally able to make their way in, the heat was too extreme and they were forced to battle the blaze from the outside, where not only the home, but also vehicles and trash cans were engulfed in flames.

After a lengthy battle, crews tempered flames and were able to enter the home. That is when they discovered one person had died in the fire. The individual was not identified.

A second person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Fisher said.

SDFD crews are investigating the incident.