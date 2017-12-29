At least one person was airlifted from a crash site in Oceanside Friday evening after two stopped vehicles were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Two vehicles were involved in a minor accident Friday near the intersection of El Camino Real and Via Las Rosas, near State Route 78 when another vehicle struck the two cars, Oceanside Police Department (OPD) Lt. Daniel Sullivan said.

At least one person was injured in the crash, severely enough that a rescue helicopter was called in to transport the patient to the hospital.

It was not clear how many people were involved in the collision or how many others were injured.

No other information was available.

