$1.9 Million Bike Park, First in County, Opens in Bonita

Hundreds gathered for a not-so-traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at San Diego County’s largest bike park opening in the South Bay Saturday morning. A rider jumped off a ramp, flipped in the air and tore through the ‘ribbon’ headfirst in front of a crowd of excited riders.

There’s a new #BikePark in #Bonita! Hundreds of cyclists gathered for today’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Cyclists tell me it’s the largest bike park in #SanDiego county with terrain for all levels of experience. More details on @nbcsandiego at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ALZRHHGb4M — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) January 4, 2020

During a news conference, leaders in the mountain biking community said they had been working on bringing the park to Bonita for more than ten years.

The park, located in Sweetwater Summit Regional Park, cost $1.9 million to build and spans 4.2 acres, featuring terrain for all levels of experience.

Visitors can enjoy jump lines, ranging from beginner to expert, a jump track, a kid’s pump track, a skill zone, two flow trails, a perimeter trail that connects all features, and an entry plaza.

Local BMX racer Brooke Craft, 15, told NBC 7 she’s excited to hone her skills on the jump track.

“[I’m most excited for] the big jumps and stuff. Trying new things, new styles of riding, seeing all the different people ride and show different stuff,” Craft said.

A member of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association said park maintenance is expected to cost $10,000 per year and encouraged the public to donate to help with those costs.

Sweetwater Bike Park is free to the public, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. until sunset.