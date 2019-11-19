San Diego Zoo Launches Kids Channel in Sydney, Australia - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Zoo Launches Kids Channel in Sydney, Australia

The closed-circuit adventure channel is primarily produced for medical facilities, specifically pediatric patients

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 12 minutes ago

    Ken Bohn

    The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Global has launched its San Diego Zoo Kids television channel at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead and Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney.

    According to a press release, the closed-circuit adventure channel, funded by local businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, includes programs primarily produced for medical facilities, specifically pediatric patients. It offers family-friendly, animal-oriented stories that are “both entertaining and educational.”

    “We continue to be humbled by the healing properties of San Diego Zoo Kids,” said Debra Erickson, director of communications of San Diego Zoo Global. “Parents and caregivers share that the channel, which has no commercials or inappropriate content, not only calms children but makes them happy.”

    San Diego Zoo Kids debuted in 2013 at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. It has since been installed in 291 children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses in 44 states across the U.S., the District of Columbia, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Pakistan, Qatar, Curacao, South Africa and India.

    San Diego Zoo Kids also features animal stories from Taronga Zoo, San Diego Zoo’s sister zoo.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

