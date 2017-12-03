Rescue of Person in Wheelchair Underway After Crash in Rancho Bernardo

Crews are working to rescue a person in a wheelchair who was involved in a car crash in Rancho Bernardo Sunday.

San Diego police were sent to the 12000 block of Pomerado Court, near Rancho Bernardo Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a car went off the roadway, down an embankment and crashed into a home, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were working to rescue a person in a wheelchair. It was unclear if the individual was at the home or in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash happened near the Oaks North Golf Course.

No other information was available.

