The countdown to one of San Diego's most highly-anticipated restaurants of 2020 starts now. Callie is a project of chef Travis Swikard, a Santee native who's been living in NYC for the past decade, making a big name for himself in the culinary world.

Former NYC Chef to Open First San Diego Restaurant in East Village

Santee native Travis Swikard has returned home after spending a decade working with renowned chef Daniel Boulud in New York City. And, he’s ready to get to work. In spring 2020, Swikard plans to open Callie, a California-Mediterranean restaurant in East Village, at the site that once housed the now-shuttered Bottega Americano. The 6,500-square-foot space is being designed by the firm behind LA's acclaimed restaurants Bavel, Bestia, and Otium. Swikard is partnering with a big local name for the project: David Cohn and Deborah Scott, of the Cohn Restaurant Group. The chef has a long history with CRG.

Better Buzz Coffee Opening Cafés in La Jolla and Escondido

The ever-expanding local coffee roasting company will launch its next location in downtown La Jolla later this month. Offering a robust brunch menu, the stylish space will feature lots of outdoor seating. Another café was also announced for Escondido – this time, a drive-thru location – which should open by the year’s end.

Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza Chain Coming to San Diego

The Project Pie locations in Hillcrest, Chula Vista, and Eastlake have been sold and will soon transform into Patxi's Pizza. The full service, family-friendly eatery was founded in California’s Bay Area but specializes in the signature deep dish pizza of Chicago, offering classic and creative pies as well as thin-crust pizza, sandwiches, and more.

Barrio Logan Eatery Launches Taproom Expansion

To pair with its menu of gourmet hot dogs, which include a global mix of sausages topped with roasted peppers, chile con carne, pulled pork, and more, Barrio Dogg has added more seating and a 16-tap bar pouring local and Mexican craft beer. The shop is planning to expand to Los Angeles and Tokyo next.

Where to Eat in Point Loma

Eater is back with another neighborhood guide; this time, the spotlight is on Point Loma. The coastal town offers a wide range of cuisine, from Thai to Italian, as well as eateries that celebrate the community's rich fishing history and take advantage of its scenic waterfront locale.