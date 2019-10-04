San Diego Police prepared for President Donald Trump’s Sept. 18 visit by posting dozens of temporary “No Parking/Tow-Away” signs on downtown streets to clear the way for the presidential motorcade.

Drivers who didn’t move their cars were ticketed and towed, and paid hundreds of dollars to free their vehicle from the tow yard.

But SDPD now acknowledges that some no-parking signs were too small and did not meet the city’s own guidelines for no-parking signage and towing during special events.

The department “...failed to meet the expectations of the community in this situation… and we apologize,” Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told NBC 7.

An NBC 7 assignment editor spotted the problem signs as the President Trump’s motorcade rolled through downtown before and after a fundraising event at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

Station photographers shot video and still photos of the deficients signs, which lacked some or all of the required information, including the name and date of the event, a contact phone number, and the initials “SDPD” to confirm that the no-parking order was properly authorized.

The city’s guidelines for special event parking restrictions also require a minimum size and style for the signs and the printed “No Parking Tow Away” warning message. NBC 7 found at least four examples of no-parking signs that did not meet those requirements, including one that consisted of a piece of white paper that read only “No Parking 5 am to 5 pm” and was taped to a traffic cone.

NBC 7 confirmed that SDPD improperly towed at least seven vehicles that day. The actual total could be much higher.

An SDPD spokesman said anyone who parked near the invalid signs on Sept. 18 and had their vehicle towed should request a claim form from the city’s Risk Management Department at 619-236-6670.

The claim form, which must be submitted to receive a refund, is also available online.

Information about how drivers can challenge the $52 no parking citation they were also given is printed on the back of that citation.