Child Falls out of Four-Story Window in Oceanside

A six-year-old boy fell through an open window four stories up Sunday night in Oceanside.

A tree branch and bush broke his fall, according to San Diego Police Department spokesperson Tom Bussey.

The boy was conscious when police arrived shortly after the fall.

He was playing with another child in a bedroom when it happened, said Bussey.

The window had no screen.

The boy was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital. Oceanside Lieutenant Travis Norton said the child was “okay.”

No other information was available at this time.