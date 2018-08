Heartland Fire responding to a small fire near Cuyamaca College before noon on August 8. (Published 2 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A vegetation fire broke out near Cuyamaca College Wednesday morning, Heartland Fire said.

The fire started off Fury Lane and Jamacha Road on a field next to the college.

Heartland Fire first reported the blaze at around 11:15 a.m.



It sorched the ground black, but was quickly put out before noon.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.