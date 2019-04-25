2 Pedestrians Struck, 1 Killed in Spring Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
2 Pedestrians Struck, 1 Killed in Spring Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Spring Valley.

    The deadly crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard. It was not clear what led to the crash. 

    One person was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. 

    The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with police. 

    No other information was available.

