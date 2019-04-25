2 Pedestrians Struck, 1 Killed in Spring Valley

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Spring Valley.

The deadly crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard. It was not clear what led to the crash.

One person was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

No other information was available.

