1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Lakeside

Medics transported one person to a trauma center after a rollover crash in Lakeside.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Sapota Drive and Winter Gardens Boulevard, near Winter Gardens Elementary School, before 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lakeside Fire District (LFD).

Crews responded to the crash, where a silver van was flipped on its head, images of the scene showed.

One person was transported to the hospital’s trauma unit, LFD said. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not made clear.

No other information was available.

