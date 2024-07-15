WATCH: Murder trial for Rancho Peñasquitos woman killed in her condo. ‘Could she have been saved?'

Prosecutors say Parrish Chambers, Jr. smashed his way into Connie Dadkhah’s home and beat her to death. He also faces accusations that he victimized Connie for years. Chambers has pleaded not guilty in a trial that could last more than two weeks, revealing shocking evidence and testimony from more than 50 potential witnesses.

The high-profile case grabbed attention not just for the dramatic way Connie’s life ended, but also for the scrutiny that emerged about the San Diego Police Department’s emergency response and decision-making the night police say her suspected killer invaded her home.

The night before Connie’s body was found, neighbors called 911 a dozen times, pleading for help. It took nearly two hours for police to arrive and they left about 15 minutes after they couldn’t make contact with Connie or anyone in her condo. Police say forcing entry carries high legal standards and officers at the scene had reason to believe the defendant lived there. He didn’t.

