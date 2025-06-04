Hospitals

Have you received a surprise ‘facility fee' charge after a medical appointment?

NBC 7 Investigates wants to speak with people in the San Diego area who have been charged unexpected hospital fees for outpatient care.

By Alexis Rivas and Mike Dorfman

Have you been hit with any surprise hospital “facility fees” after going to a medical appointment outside of a hospital?

These fees are sometimes added to bills from outpatient doctor’s offices that are owned by hospitals or health systems. 

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

If you went to a doctor’s office or had a telehealth appointment and then were charged a facility fee despite not going to a hospital, we’re interested in hearing from you.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Hospitals
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us