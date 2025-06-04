Have you received a surprise ‘facility fee' charge after a medical appointment?

Have you been hit with any surprise hospital “facility fees” after going to a medical appointment outside of a hospital?

These fees are sometimes added to bills from outpatient doctor’s offices that are owned by hospitals or health systems.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you went to a doctor’s office or had a telehealth appointment and then were charged a facility fee despite not going to a hospital, we’re interested in hearing from you.