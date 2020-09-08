SDSU COVID-19 Cases Surge

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at San Diego State University continue to climb.

On September 8, 2020, college administrators announced that a total of 396 students, living both on-campus and off-campus have tested positive for the virus - a 110 increase over the course of the past two days.

That number, says the statement from college administrators, is bound to increase.

“We are projecting that COVID-19 cases will continue to increase in the coming days as both HHSA and SDSU expand testing, and given the delay in the onset of symptoms resulting from exposures prior to this past week,” read a September 8 statement.

In response the college has suspended all on-campus courses other than those with very specific licensing deadlines and accreditation criteria. Those courses, reads the statement, typically only have less than eight students per course.

Meanwhile, students say they understand the need for the change of course.

“I know people that do have it and so I definitely know that it’s going around and people are getting in places they wouldn’t necessarily expect – like they’re not going to parties and they’re still getting it,” said SDSU sophomore Olivia Dinardo. “So, I mean I think we’re just trying our best to stay as safe as possible.”

Other students aren’t very surprised by the rise in the number of cases.

“Given how many people were allowed back on campus , and how social this school tends to be and how hard it is for them to maintain rules, I’m not too surprised it’s shooting up quickly,” said sophomore Jessica Oatis.

“Unfortunately, I think a lot of kids came back, and came back to socialize, so some kids came back with the mentality which sucks.”

