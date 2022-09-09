San Diego Sheriff's Dept. Investigating Death of Girl, 11, in Suspected Child Abuse Case

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl. NBC 7 Investigates has learned her name was Aarabella.

Deputies were called to a home on Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley just before 2 am on Aug. 30 about a child in distress.

The sheriff’s department said Aarabella was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Detectives suspected signs of possible child abuse, officials said, and contacted her father, who took his own life in their presence.

