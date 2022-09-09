Spring Valley

San Diego Sheriff's Dept. Investigating Death of Girl, 11, in Suspected Child Abuse Case

The same day the girl died, law enforcement officials say her father took his life

By Alexis Rivas, Mike Dorfman and Meredith Royster

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl. NBC 7 Investigates has learned her name was Aarabella.

Deputies were called to a home on Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley just before 2 am on Aug. 30 about a child in distress.

The sheriff’s department said Aarabella was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Detectives suspected signs of possible child abuse, officials said, and contacted her father, who took his own life in their presence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates — Ed.

