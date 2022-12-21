New Details About Grandmother's Alleged Involvement in San Diego Child Abuse Death Case

A San Diego County judge again denied a request for bond from one of the three suspects facing charges in the child abuse death of an 11-year-old adopted girl. It’s the second time in less than a month Judge Kathleen Lewis shot down efforts from Adella Tom’s public defender to get her released until she faces trial.

Tom was the adoptive grandmother of 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack, who died in the hospital this past August. Prosecutors say she was severely malnourished, weighing just 48 pounds at the time.

Prosecutors say Aarabella’s adoptive grandmother, adoptive grandfather and adoptive mother worked together to torture and physically abuse Aarabella and her two surviving younger sisters, ages 7 and 6. They say the children were hit with paddles and sticks, deprived of food and water, isolated in their rooms, denied access to bathrooms, and forced to participate in rigorous exercises.

Aarabella’s adoptive mother, Leticia McCormack, and adoptive grandfather, Stanley Tom, both face three counts each of child abuse and torture, and one count of murder. Aarabella’s grandmother, Adella Tom, faces the same charges but has not been charged with murder.

Prosecutors revealed why for the first time in court Wednesday. Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pro says Adella Tom fell ill during the final few weeks of Aarabella’s life when the little girl’s health was declining rapidly. Because of that illness, Pro says Adella Tom wasn’t present during those fateful days.

However, Pro says Adella Tom was instrumental in the abuse the children suffered for at least three years, calling the 70-year-old the “rule enforcer.” And while Tom may not have been present in the final weeks of Aarabella’s life, Pro pointed out Aarabella’s abuse spanned several years. Pro says Aarabella weighed less than her weight at age 5, was covered in bruises, and had at least 15 separate bone fractures. Pro says her two younger sisters survived but were hospitalized for three weeks for malnourishment.

Public Defender Randy Wagner described Adella Tom’s role as a ‘babysitter.’ But Pro says the evidence doesn’t align with that assessment.

“She was there as a rule enforcer, on behalf of Leticia McCormack, her daughter,” Pro said. “Her involvement goes beyond just some babysitter that’s there sitting with the children for a number of hours. She is actively engaging in withholding food, enforcing these rules, making these children perform these rigorous exercises.”

Wagner argued that Adella Tom should be released on $100,000 bond under house arrest in Lucerne Valley, which is in San Bernardino County. Wagner offered GPS tracking.

Pro raised concerns over the ability of the court system to monitor her that far away.

“It’s concerning to the people that this address is outside of San Diego county, outside of any ability of the San Diego probation office or anyone to actually supervise her,” Pro said.

Judge Lewis agreed with the DA’s office and also suggested that an out-of-county bond increased the likelihood that Adella Tom would go on the run. Lewis also said the severity of the charges, which could impose three life sentences, was an additional factor in her decision to deny bail.

“I do think first of all that she’s a big flight risk, and she’s even more of a risk if she’s not even in San Diego County,” Judge Lewis said.

The defendants have all pleaded not guilty.

McCormack is a former elder and administrator for the Rock Church. Her mother and father have both served as volunteers with the San Diego Police Department since 2015.

Adella Tom’s attorney used her volunteerism and megachurch membership as a reason why she should be released on bail. Pro countered that argument, saying that the duplicity of her role in public with the one she allegedly enforced at home made the charges against her more shocking, calling all three suspects morally depraved.

Stanley Tom’s attorney has not requested bail.

One person who won’t face charges – Aarabella’s adoptive father Brian McCormack, who served as a Border Patrol agent. McCormack killed himself in front of deputies after doctors declared Aarabella dead. Prosecutors say if he was alive today, he’d also be facing charges.

In laying out her arguments, Pro revealed text messages from Brian McCormack, where he repeatedly raised concerns that Adella Tom was being especially abusive. She says he also reportedly expressed fears that Aarabella was starving to death.

It is unclear what, if anything, child welfare services knew about the abuse. The county has repeatedly denied NBC 7 Investigates’ requests for records tied to the case, including Aarabella’s cause of death.

A Rock Church spokeswoman told NBC 7 it has severed ties with McCormack and the Toms. The San Diego Police Department confirmed Adella and Stanley Tom served as volunteers, but did not offer a statement.

All three suspects will be back in court in January for a preliminary readiness hearing. That will determine when a trial date will be set.