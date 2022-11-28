You Can Give More Than Money This Giving Tuesday

It's a season of buying, but there are lots of chances to give back. Giving Tuesday is a day organized for us to support charities doing good.

With high inflation, has that changed how people plan to give? Sixty-eight percent of adults told investment firm Edward Jones they plan to donate the same amount as last year, 17% say they plan to increase their donations and 10% say they will decrease them.

So how can you make sure your good intentions end up in the right hands?

Avoid high-pressure tactics: If an ad or person is rushing you to donate immediately, just take your time. They might be hoping you ignore any red flags. Research the charity: Go to websites like CharityWatch.org and CharityNavigator.org to see how the organization spends the money it is given. Give directly to the charity: Some people may claim to represent the organization either in-person or online, but there's no guarantee they are. Donating directly to the group can reduce your risk.

But what if you're trying to give more than money? Many organizations are also looking for in-kind donations.