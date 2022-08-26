What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state.

"We were pretty disappointed," said Winston Reed, who bought a ticket on one of the cancelled cruises. "It kind of angered us they didn't do it until this close to the sailing."

With just a few weeks before the first voyage, Princess Cruises announced that 11 Diamond Princess cruises leaving San Diego would be cancelled. In a statement, the cruise line said it was because:

"Over the past year we have operated hundreds of cruises thanks to the tens of thousands of our Princess team members that have rejoined our fleet to deliver exceptional Princess vacations. However, like others in the global travel industry, we have experienced some labor challenges."

The Port of San Diego says that has nothing to do with how many people are looking for work here in town. That's because a lot of ship workers are seafarers. That's an official certification that many workers, from deckhands to galley crew, often need.

Compared with a cargo ship that might only have a crew of about 20, the International Transport Workers Federation says a cruise ship might need hundreds. There's now a shortage of those seafarers and their trained officers.

About 15% of seafarers come from Russia and Ukraine, according to a 2021 report by the International Chamber of Shipping. The war between the two countries has exacerbated the labor shortage.

These labor shortages don't just affect cruise ship passengers, but also local businesses who usually see a bump in sales whenever a ship is in town.

So What Does This Mean for San Diego?

The Port of San Diego says it expects 140 calls this season, including 13 more from the Diamond Princess. That's compared with 98 the previous season.

“Princess Cruises has been an important part of the Port of San Diego’s growing cruise business and will continue to be for the foreseeable future," said Michael LaFleur, Port of San Diego vice-president of maritime. "While the cruise industry – and travel industry as a whole – continues to face unprecedented challenges, the cruise lines have shown and continue to show resilience. We look forward to the Diamond Princess sailing from San Diego.”

When the pandemic hit and cruises were forced to stop sailing, a lot of people had trouble getting refunds. That's why earlier this year, the Federal Maritime Commission rolled out new rules to protect consumers.

If your cruise is cancelled or delayed by more than three days, you are entitled to a refund. Cruise lines are also required to post clear instructions for obtaining refunds.

If you are having trouble getting a refund, the FMC offers some dispute-resolution services that you can access for free.