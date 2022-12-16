Watch Out for Counterfeit and Recalled Products During the Holidays

If you're trying to find a great deal on a holiday gift, watch out! A new study and warning say it could be counterfeit or under a recall.

Last month, researchers at CALRIPG bought more than 30 recalled toys from some U.S.-based online shops. They're urging people to be careful about what they buy.

If you're shopping on the websites of stores you aren't familiar with or looking on resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace, you're increasing your risk.

Recalls can mean a product is dangerous, even life-threatening in some cases. So make sure anything you buy is safe for your child or family by going to SaferProducts.gov.

On top of recalls, make sure toys are recommended for the age of your child. Watch out for choking hazards and look at labels to see if it's made with non-toxic materials.

You also need to watch out for counterfeit goods. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said for the first time imitation products reached the $1 billion mark. Some of those products are made with dangerous or hazardous materials.

Remember, this doesn't mean you should ignore all smaller resellers, Instead be cautious about what you buy, especially from an online or unfamiliar store.