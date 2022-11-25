Season's Savings: Shop San Diego Local Businesses for Unique and Special Gifts

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to shopping local, but it doesn't have to be the only time you walk through the doors of a business in your neighborhood. These local shops can be a great place to find unique and special gifts, but finding them can seem daunting if you don't know where to look.

"I love hearing 'Oh my gosh! My mom had those,'" said Jenna Hansen of Revival Vintage Eyewear in North Park.

The shop sells never-used or sold frames from the 1960s to the early 2000s. They've been in North Park for about a year, and say they're stocking up for the holidays.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"I think people get so excited to find a frame that fits their face," said Hansen. "It can fit their identity, and fits their personality."

Other store owners nearby are getting ready as well.

"The holiday season is critical for our success," said Brittney Garbani of Home + Hound.

Her store sells home accessories and pet goods to match design aesthetics. Both Garbani and Hansen say shoppers can find a lot of gift ideas from browsing local stores.

If you can't make it to a local shop, though, there are also ways to support small businesses without leaving your home.

Websites like Amazon and Etsy let you have the option to shop directly from small businesses. With Etsy, you can even narrow your search to shops that are in your city.

But what if you want to buy from the business directly? Most communities have a neighborhood association, and they often highlight local businesses you can support.

"Go to social media," said Hansen. "They'll have a collective or some kind of organization that tells you where to go."

And never underestimate the power of a simple internet search online. Shopping local can be a great way to keep our communities strong. Many neighborhoods and communities around San Diego county are planning shopping events for local businesses, so be sure to keep an eye out.

"You can feel the community in this space and we get to create an experience that no other stores do," said Hansen.