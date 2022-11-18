Season's Savings: How to Avoid Paying Shipping Fees

Holiday shopping online is convenient, but those shipping fees can really eat away at your shopping budget. In a year where every dollar is just that much more important, how can you avoid them?

"If I see free shipping after you spend a certain amount, usually I'll go for those," said Bailey Martin, a local shopper. "If the shipping is too high, sometimes I won't even end up buying it."

And some companies are even adding fees for shipping an item back as a return, so here are some strategies to try and pay less.

Opt for in-store or pickup - Some stores will even offer same-day pickup at a local store, or free shipping to the store itself so you can swing by and pick up your order. It can help you avoid the lines and the shipping fees. Free delivery services - If you subscribe to a service like Amazon Prime or Walmart+ you may already get free shipping with no minimum purchase. Make sure you're taking advantage of any memberships you already have. Credit card perks - Some credit cards may offer free delivery perks at certain stores, or have plugins you can install in your browser to help find coupon codes that may give you discounts or free shipping. Filler items - If you're trying to find items to reach that "free delivery" threshold that many stores offer, look for items you know you will need at some point. That way you can save in the long run without buying things you don't always need.

Finally, remember that the faster you'll need an item, the more you'll end up paying. So try to get any online shopping and orders done quickly.