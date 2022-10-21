Protecting Your Pets From Fleas and Ticks? Be Careful What You Buy

Warnings about flea and tick medication for pets aren't new, but the Food and Drug Administration is warning caution for a different chemical, isoxazoline. Before you grab the medication off the shelf, take a second to make sure it won't hurt your pets.

Fleas and ticks can carry some really dangerous diseases, so protecting our pets is very important. But some veterinarians say those over-the-counter preventions may not work.

"Not only are they not very effective in killing fleas and ticks, they could actually be harmful for pets if used incorrectly," said Megan Gibbins, Dr. of Veterinary Medicine and co-owner of West Coast Animal Hospital.

Gibbins said you should take great care when buying any medication on your own.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"A cat had dog medication applied to them and came in seizuring, and we have to provide emergency care to them," said Gibbins. "That's probably the most common adverse side effect."

Even if you buy the right dose for the size of pet you have, that doesn't guarantee safety. The FDA's warning says muscle twitching, seizures and tremors could all be side effects. So what can you do to prevent this?

Gibbins said the best option is prescription medication tailored to each pet. It can protect them against a lot more at the same time.

"Like a comprehensive flea, tick, heartworm and intestinal worm prevention," said Gibbins.

Make sure you always talk to your vet. They will know what is best for your pet based on their medical history. It's important to remember, this isn't just for the current season, San Diegans need to protect their pets year round.

"Here in San Diego we have such beautiful weather. We have problems with fleas and ticks all year round," said Gibbins.

Over-the-counter products can be completely safe if used correctly, but make sure you know the details of what you should purchase. It's always best to check with your veterinarian first.