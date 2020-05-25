Consumer Reports

Now is a Good Time to Childproof Your Home

Consumer Reports has several ways you can help keep your children safe at home

By Consumer Reports

Detergent Packets Poison Calls
AP

A warning label is attached to a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston on Thursday, May 24, 2012. The miniature detergent packets arrived on store shelves in recent months, touted as a solution to bulky bottles and messy spills. But doctors across the country say children are confusing the tiny, brightly colored packets with candy and swallowing them. Nearly 250 cases have been reported to poison control centers. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Parents have been juggling a lot lately as kids are spending more time at home. That also means children are more likely to get hurt at home, everything from bumps and bruises to more serious injuries that require calls to poison control centers and 911.

That's why now is as important a time as ever to childproof your home, and Consumer Reports has some tips and important advice.

If you have a routine for everyone going outside to get some exercise each day, then your child may be less likely to bounce off the walls later in the day and get hurt.

Try to minimize new hazards. A lot of parents may be tempted to buy things they may not have thought about buying before, like a home trampoline or a hoverboard. Do you have the energy to establish rules about the use of those products, and are you going to be able to supervise your child while using them?

CR also says to shop store cleaning supplies carefully. Hand sanitizers pose an especially high risk to children. With companies expediting production to get more products on store shelves, some hand sanitizer bottles may look different and could be confused for water, soda, or something else.

And be sure to anchor your furniture! Someone in the U.S. is injured about every 20 minutes when an appliance, a television, or a piece of furniture tips over.

And what about a chipped tooth? Your child should able to see a pediatric dentist who follows safety protocols.

CR also says it’s crucial to always provide a safe sleep environment for a baby. You can visit the American Academy of Pediatrics' website to see their safe sleep recommendations for babies up to 1 year of age.

