NBC 7 Responds Helps With Warranty and Return Confusion

At a time when many San Diegans are hurting financially, NBC 7 Responds knows every dollar helps. That's why during the pandemic, NBC 7 Responds has continued to work with San Diegans and companies to resolve issues.

Here are some examples.

Ron said he bought a wooden bed frame and mattress a few years ago from Jerome's along with the five-year protection policy. When the frame broke last fall he reached out to get it repaired.

Ron said he was told the warranty was invalid because Jerome's had switched insurers. He still had more than a year left on the warranty, so he reached out to NBC 7 Responds.

We reached out to Jerome's who quickly offered to replace the frame with a metal one, along with a check for nearly $500. Ron was grateful for the offer and in a statement to NBC 7 Jerome's said:

"We work hard to exceed every customer experience, but work even harder to rectify issues when they don't. Thanks to NBC Responds for enabling us to do so in this case and make matters right."

Another viewer contacted us after trying to return a pair of hearing aids under a 45-day money-back guarantee. David said he had returned the Nano hearing aids back in April. In September, he emailed us saying he was still waiting on the check.

We reached out to Nano Hearing Aids who apologized for the delay and in a few weeks David had his nearly $600 check.

A spokesperson for the company told us the pandemic had slowed down the processing of returns.

