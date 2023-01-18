NBC 7 Responds Helps Return $2,700 to Business Owner From DMV Mishap

When you start your own business, there are a lot of details you need to focus on. Rookie mistakes happen, and sometimes they can cost you big.

"It was $2,700 to get California license plates to run the truck here in the state," said Todd Allen, who started his own trucking company.

Allen was a pharmacist who always dreamt of being a truck driver. He started Stat Trucking and headed to the DMV to register his truck. He said he paid the $2,700 before realizing he needed different plates for interstate travel.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He said he went back to the DMV and was told to file a claim for a refund, but it didn't work.

"They said the DMV had no statute for fees paid in error, so they were not going to return my money," said Allen. "They were going to keep the $2,700."

He posted his mistake on YouTube as a warning to other new truck drivers, but after sitting with his loss he contacted NBC 7 Responds as what he called a last ditch effort.

We contacted the DMV who reviewed the case. The department said they got in touch with Allen and determined his case warranted a refund.

Now Allen has that $2,700 back and said it's going right back into the business to help cover other start-up expenses.

"I got my answer and you guys were able to get a different result than I obtained for myself," said Allen. "I feel so much gratitude toward that."

Have a consumer complaint? Submit yours here.