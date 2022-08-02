Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help

Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in.

"It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said Paul Downey, President of Serving Seniors. "Seniors sometimes don't get the attention that they need and they end up on the streets."

In San Diego, one in four homeless people are older adults, Downey said. Often because finding good medical care or meals can be almost impossible when you can't earn more to keep up with rising prices and don't know where to turn for help.

"People can come to one of our facilities where we get them all connected to services they need," said Downey.

You can call 619-235-6572 to reach Serving Seniors. They don't just help with food, but medical and housing services too. San Diego also has other organizations across the county with programs that support the elderly community.

You can also call 211 San Diego to be connected with one of its partners like Jewish Family Service, ElderHelp, and Serving Seniors.

It's not just life-saving support. These organizations often offer a plethora of services, including activities and classes. So make sure you know what free options are available.

"We want people to enjoy their life," said Downey. "Just because they may be low income, fixed income, or having challenges, they should still be able to participate in and volunteer for activities."