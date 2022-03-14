Looking for Hard-to-Find Foods? Technology Might Be Able to Help

Growing bored with the same old fruits and vegetables in your life? Maybe you want to try cooking an old family recipe but can’t find the ingredients for it?

The solution could be as simple as a home delivery to help you get out of your culinary rut. For one Consumer Reports editor, the Okinawan sweet potato was her white whale. She had them for the first time at her aunt’s house, and after that, she couldn’t go back to the other sweet potatoes because they didn’t taste as good, but the Okinawan sweet potatoes were almost impossible to find.

According to one survey from early 2021, more than half of adult respondents who consume fruit say they’re interested in varieties from overseas like dragon fruit, jackfruit and durian, but where can consumers find all the ingredients necessary to make the ethnic dishes you love so you can make your stir fry and eat it, too?

A number of online retailers and a few walk-in options carry a wider-than-average variety of new or rare fruits and vegetables. If you want to try out some of those exotic fruits, head over to Tropical Fruit Box, where you can find fruits you’ve probably never heard of, like soursop, breadfruit and rambutan.

Some of these online retailers have free shipping, but consumers should be aware that some of them require minimum orders. In some cases, orders can take a week or longer to arrive

Desi Basket is a good option for Indian staples like curry leaves, Indian okra and tindora. And delivery is free with a minimum order.

Maybe you have a favorite Mexican or Asian takeout food that you want to make at home? Hard-to-find ingredients like prickly pears, Mexican basil and bitter melons ship from Weee.



If you don’t want to wait, check out nearby chain grocers like Albertsons, Safeway and Whole Foods, where you may find produce you’ve never tried before. Also, with San Diego’s proximity to Mexico, don’t forget to check out your local mom-and-pop shop, which may have selections that will surprise you.