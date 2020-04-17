How San Diegans Are Spending Free Time During the Pandemic

People are looking for ways to stay busy during the stay-at-home order. Some people are reading or playing video games, but there are other ways to spend that free time.

"We've had a tremendous run on plants," said Walter Anderson Nursery's senior manager David Ross. "People are home and want something to do. Maybe they've always thought about growing a garden but never had the time."

Ross said the nursery has started to run out of seeds because so many people are looking for something to plant. It isn't just people with big yards who are starting gardens.

"You can grow lettuce and leaf crops in just small window boxes," Ross said.

Walter Anderson Nursery is seeing four types of visitors, according to Ross: regular customers, people bored at home, folks who are worried about their food supply and others, who have always dreamed of a garden.

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow," Ross sai. "You have something to look forward to, to take care of, and then you get a bounty at the end."

Other people are hitting the books -- their financial books, that is.

"It may not be fun to look at your 401(k) right now," Lending Tree's Matt Schulz said. "But if you haven't looked at your credit report in a while, now is a good time to do that."

Schulz said it's important to check your credit report to know where you stand financially and that now is a great time to start.

"Even something like looking at your online bank statement or credit card statement for signs of fraudulent activity can be good," Schulz said.

Now is also a good time to sit down and look at your budget, to see if you have any unnecessary expenses.

Other ways to spend your time productively during the pandemic: Go through storage closets and look clothes or items to donate or sell online. Another viewer favorite: Look at your family tree and do genealogy research.

There has also been a bread-baking boom, with more people are spending time in the kitchen.