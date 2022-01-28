Groceries

Grocery Price Tracker: How Inflation & Supply Chain Issues are Impacting Your Grocery Bill

NBC 7 Responds is tracking the price of six common grocery items at 10 stores throughout San Diego County

By Mike Dorfman, Meredith Royster and Nicholas Kjeldgaard

Six common grocery items
Higher prices and empty shelves -- you’ve probably noticed the impacts of supply chain issues and inflation at the grocery store recently. NBC 7 Responds is tracking how that’s being reflected in your grocery bill.

NBC 7 Responds is collecting the prices of six basic items at the grocery store each week. We’re visiting the same 10 stores and averaging the prices of the same products every week to come up with a rough estimate of the cost of these items:


  • A gallon of 2% milk
  • A dozen eggs
  • Boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • A loaf of white bread
  • Russet potatoes
  • Iceberg lettuce

The graph below shows the average price of each item from week-to-week and will be updated each Friday.

Grocery price tracker
The 10 stores where NBC 7 Responds is collecting prices.

