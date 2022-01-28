Grocery Price Tracker: How Inflation & Supply Chain Issues are Impacting Your Grocery Bill

Higher prices and empty shelves -- you’ve probably noticed the impacts of supply chain issues and inflation at the grocery store recently. NBC 7 Responds is tracking how that’s being reflected in your grocery bill.
NBC 7 Responds is collecting the prices of six basic items at the grocery store each week. We’re visiting the same 10 stores and averaging the prices of the same products every week to come up with a rough estimate of the cost of these items:
- A gallon of 2% milk
- A dozen eggs
- Boneless skinless chicken breasts
- A loaf of white bread
- Russet potatoes
- Iceberg lettuce
The graph below shows the average price of each item from week-to-week and will be updated each Friday.