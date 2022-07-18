Finally, a Way to Stop Those Annoying Spam Texts

Do you feel like you’re getting more and more random texts from companies instead of calls or emails? You’re not wrong: Text marketing is on the rise, and annoyed consumers are sick of it — and here are some tips on how to stop spam texts once and for all.

Sometimes people opt-in to these types of texts without even knowing it, according to Consumer Reports. If the message is from a recognized business and offers a way to opt out, do that. You can also forward unwanted texts to 7726. It’s free, and it helps your carrier take action.

Your phone or carrier should also give you the option to block the number to stop it from sending you more messages, and you can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission or the Federal Trade Commission if you’re getting messages you never agreed to receive.

Another tip if you’re getting texts you can’t seem to stop: Check the company’s online privacy policy for a way to opt-out.

That’s where some companies will post their opt-out policy, stating you can unsubscribe from its marketing text messages by replying STOP.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Always be careful when entering your phone number online. You may need to uncheck a box to opt-out of marketing texts or emails.

Unwanted texts can definitely be annoying, and some can be dangerous. Smishing—as it’s called—is a way scammers try to get your personal info via text message. Scammers may text you claiming to be from a government agency, for example. The message may sound urgent and ask for an immediate response, and may even sound friendly or use your name.

If you get a suspicious text you didn’t sign up for, don’t reply—even if it says to “text STOP” to opt-out. Block the number, then delete the text.

Another tip from the FTC: Add your name to the Do Not Call Registry; it covers unwanted text messages, too.

If you want to report a text or call that you think is illegal, you can do so on the FTC's website here.